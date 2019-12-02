Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: MSI, BAC, SPGI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI), where a total of 6,109 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 610,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of MSI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,500 underlying shares of MSI. Below is a chart showing MSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 214,308 contracts, representing approximately 21.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring December 13, 2019, with 46,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) saw options trading volume of 4,411 contracts, representing approximately 441,100 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $272.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 4,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,300 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $272.50 strike highlighted in orange:

