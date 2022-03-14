Notable Monday Option Activity: MSFT, PYPL, GS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 169,645 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 35.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 7,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 787,200 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 115,405 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 11,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 14,650 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

