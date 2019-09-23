Notable Monday Option Activity: MSFT, OSTK, WMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 141,266 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 9,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 916,400 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) saw options trading volume of 38,251 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike put option expiring September 27, 2019, with 3,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,800 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 30,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring September 27, 2019, with 2,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

