Notable Monday Option Activity: MSCI, BMY, ADSK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI), where a total of 1,814 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 181,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.5% of MSCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 320,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,600 underlying shares of MSCI. Below is a chart showing MSCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 53,748 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,700 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 6,154 contracts, representing approximately 615,400 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,100 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

