Notable Monday Option Activity: MS, SWBI, FROG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 38,126 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 10,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (Symbol: SWBI) saw options trading volume of 2,811 contracts, representing approximately 281,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of SWBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 634,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,000 underlying shares of SWBI. Below is a chart showing SWBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And JFrog Ltd (Symbol: FROG) saw options trading volume of 4,323 contracts, representing approximately 432,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of FROG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 984,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,100 underlying shares of FROG. Below is a chart showing FROG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MS options, SWBI options, or FROG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.