Notable Monday Option Activity: MS, SWBI, FROG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 38,126 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 10,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (Symbol: SWBI) saw options trading volume of 2,811 contracts, representing approximately 281,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of SWBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 634,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,000 underlying shares of SWBI. Below is a chart showing SWBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And JFrog Ltd (Symbol: FROG) saw options trading volume of 4,323 contracts, representing approximately 432,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of FROG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 984,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,100 underlying shares of FROG. Below is a chart showing FROG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

