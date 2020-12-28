Markets
MRVL

Notable Monday Option Activity: MRVL, PANW, GRPN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL), where a total of 59,526 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.5% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 21,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 7,608 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 760,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,500 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN) saw options trading volume of 4,897 contracts, representing approximately 489,700 underlying shares or approximately 58.4% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 838,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,000 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MRVL options, PANW options, or GRPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRVL PANW GRPN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular