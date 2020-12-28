Notable Monday Option Activity: MRVL, PANW, GRPN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL), where a total of 59,526 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.5% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 21,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 7,608 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 760,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,500 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

And Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN) saw options trading volume of 4,897 contracts, representing approximately 489,700 underlying shares or approximately 58.4% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 838,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,000 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRVL options, PANW options, or GRPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.