Notable Monday Option Activity: MRNA, MET, SPLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 23,514 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) saw options trading volume of 21,935 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,000 underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) options are showing a volume of 9,680 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 968,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike put option expiring October 07, 2022, with 2,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,200 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, MET options, or SPLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
