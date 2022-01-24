Notable Monday Option Activity: MO, ORCL, COF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total volume of 41,576 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 10,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 37,577 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,000 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 9,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 948,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,800 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

