Notable Monday Option Activity: MNTV, CURI, SPOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Momentive Global Inc (Symbol: MNTV), where a total of 29,103 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 402.2% of MNTV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 723,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MNTV. Below is a chart showing MNTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
CuriosityStream Inc (Symbol: CURI) options are showing a volume of 17,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 296.1% of CURI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CURI. Below is a chart showing CURI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 33,984 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 244.6% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 5,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,900 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MNTV options, CURI options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.