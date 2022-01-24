Notable Monday Option Activity: MNTV, CURI, SPOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Momentive Global Inc (Symbol: MNTV), where a total of 29,103 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 402.2% of MNTV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 723,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MNTV. Below is a chart showing MNTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

CuriosityStream Inc (Symbol: CURI) options are showing a volume of 17,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 296.1% of CURI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CURI. Below is a chart showing CURI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 33,984 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 244.6% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 5,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,900 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

