Notable Monday Option Activity: MLM, TEAM, ICPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM), where a total volume of 2,237 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 223,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of MLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 464,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,600 underlying shares of MLM. Below is a chart showing MLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 6,438 contracts, representing approximately 643,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ICPT) options are showing a volume of 2,794 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 279,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of ICPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 602,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,300 underlying shares of ICPT. Below is a chart showing ICPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MLM options, TEAM options, or ICPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.