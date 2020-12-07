Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: MLHR, DELL, RGR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Miller (Herman) Inc (Symbol: MLHR), where a total volume of 2,724 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 272,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.1% of MLHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 431,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of MLHR. Below is a chart showing MLHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 11,677 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 5,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,000 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) options are showing a volume of 2,187 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 218,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 368,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,300 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

