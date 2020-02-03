Notable Monday Option Activity: MITK, ATEX, PPBI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mitek Systems, Inc. (Symbol: MITK), where a total of 3,223 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 322,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 76% of MITK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 423,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of MITK. Below is a chart showing MITK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Anterix Inc (Symbol: ATEX) options are showing a volume of 958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 95,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.3% of ATEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 127,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,100 underlying shares of ATEX. Below is a chart showing ATEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PPBI) saw options trading volume of 1,987 contracts, representing approximately 198,700 underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of PPBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 268,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of PPBI. Below is a chart showing PPBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

