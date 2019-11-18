Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: MIDD, MDCO, TTD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD), where a total volume of 2,238 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 223,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.5% of MIDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of MIDD. Below is a chart showing MIDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Medicines Co (Symbol: MDCO) options are showing a volume of 11,713 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.5% of MDCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,500 underlying shares of MDCO. Below is a chart showing MDCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 12,629 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring November 22, 2019, with 1,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,500 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

