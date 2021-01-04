Notable Monday Option Activity: MGM, MAR, SLCA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), where a total volume of 41,682 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.9% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 08, 2021, with 4,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,600 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 9,527 contracts, representing approximately 952,700 underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,300 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And US Silica Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SLCA) options are showing a volume of 7,329 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 732,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of SLCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,600 underlying shares of SLCA. Below is a chart showing SLCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MGM options, MAR options, or SLCA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

