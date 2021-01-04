Markets
MGM

Notable Monday Option Activity: MGM, MAR, SLCA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), where a total volume of 41,682 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.9% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 08, 2021, with 4,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,600 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 9,527 contracts, representing approximately 952,700 underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,300 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And US Silica Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SLCA) options are showing a volume of 7,329 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 732,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of SLCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,600 underlying shares of SLCA. Below is a chart showing SLCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MGM options, MAR options, or SLCA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MGM MAR SLCA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular