Notable Monday Option Activity: META, MSFT, WEBR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 259,755 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.4% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 28.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 6,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 646,100 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 211,923 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $262.50 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 11,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $262.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Weber Inc (Symbol: WEBR) options are showing a volume of 4,432 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 443,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.9% of WEBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 534,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,400 underlying shares of WEBR. Below is a chart showing WEBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for META options, MSFT options, or WEBR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
