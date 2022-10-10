Notable Monday Option Activity: META, BX, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 242,532 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 24.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.4% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 8,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 863,900 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 32,585 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 73% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring October 14, 2022, with 3,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,300 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 19,745 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,300 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
