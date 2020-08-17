Notable Monday Option Activity: MDGL, IRBT, HGV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total volume of 604 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 60,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.3% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 87,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) saw options trading volume of 5,621 contracts, representing approximately 562,100 underlying shares or approximately 68.8% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 816,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,700 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (Symbol: HGV) saw options trading volume of 5,096 contracts, representing approximately 509,600 underlying shares or approximately 68.7% of HGV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 741,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of HGV. Below is a chart showing HGV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

