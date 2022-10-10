Notable Monday Option Activity: MDGL, HD, NVAX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total volume of 1,570 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 157,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.7% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 281,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,600 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 21,899 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,800 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 24,457 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,600 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:
