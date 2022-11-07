Notable Monday Option Activity: MDB, ZS, VTNR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 17,686 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.6% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,900 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 22,080 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 93.2% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,100 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertex Energy Inc. (Symbol: VTNR) options are showing a volume of 21,699 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.8% of VTNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 8,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 836,800 underlying shares of VTNR. Below is a chart showing VTNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

