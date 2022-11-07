Notable Monday Option Activity: MDB, ZS, VTNR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 17,686 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.6% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,900 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 22,080 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 93.2% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,100 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vertex Energy Inc. (Symbol: VTNR) options are showing a volume of 21,699 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.8% of VTNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 8,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 836,800 underlying shares of VTNR. Below is a chart showing VTNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MDB options, ZS options, or VTNR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.