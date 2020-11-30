Notable Monday Option Activity: MDB, ALGN, AMCX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 3,041 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 304,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 638,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,700 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 3,131 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 313,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 660,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,400 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Networks Inc (Symbol: AMCX) options are showing a volume of 6,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 622,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of AMCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of AMCX. Below is a chart showing AMCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

