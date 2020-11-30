Markets
MDB

Notable Monday Option Activity: MDB, ALGN, AMCX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 3,041 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 304,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 638,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,700 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 3,131 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 313,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 660,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,400 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And AMC Networks Inc (Symbol: AMCX) options are showing a volume of 6,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 622,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of AMCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of AMCX. Below is a chart showing AMCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, ALGN options, or AMCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDB ALGN AMCX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular