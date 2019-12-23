Markets
MCD

Notable Monday Option Activity: MCD, POWI, LNG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 16,766 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 2,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Power Integrations Inc. (Symbol: POWI) options are showing a volume of 752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 75,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of POWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 147,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of POWI. Below is a chart showing POWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 8,508 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 850,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 3,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,400 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, POWI options, or LNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCD POWI LNG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular