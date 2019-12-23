Notable Monday Option Activity: MCD, POWI, LNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 16,766 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 2,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Power Integrations Inc. (Symbol: POWI) options are showing a volume of 752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 75,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of POWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 147,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of POWI. Below is a chart showing POWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 8,508 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 850,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 3,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,400 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

