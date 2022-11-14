Notable Monday Option Activity: MCD, IAS, KR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 17,694 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,200 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (Symbol: IAS) saw options trading volume of 2,475 contracts, representing approximately 247,500 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of IAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 468,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,400 underlying shares of IAS. Below is a chart showing IAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 29,719 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 6,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 613,900 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

