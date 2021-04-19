Notable Monday Option Activity: MAT, NVAX, X

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT), where a total of 11,392 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.5% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 4,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,400 underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 15,589 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,300 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 120,173 contracts, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 19,891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

