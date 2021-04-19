Markets
MAT

Notable Monday Option Activity: MAT, NVAX, X

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT), where a total of 11,392 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.5% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 4,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,400 underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 15,589 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,300 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 120,173 contracts, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 19,891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MAT options, NVAX options, or X options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAT NVAX X

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular