Notable Monday Option Activity: MAT, CBRL, CXW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT), where a total of 44,947 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.4% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 43,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Symbol: CBRL) saw options trading volume of 2,836 contracts, representing approximately 283,600 underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 462,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,900 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) options are showing a volume of 7,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 750,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,200 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

