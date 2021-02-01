Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: MASI, AMBA, BA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Masimo Corp. (Symbol: MASI), where a total of 2,066 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 206,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.7% of MASI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 300,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,300 underlying shares of MASI. Below is a chart showing MASI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 5,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 586,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.7% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 866,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,800 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 90,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 5,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,400 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

