Notable Monday Option Activity: MAS, CVS, CLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS), where a total volume of 14,519 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.5% of MAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 4,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 433,800 underlying shares of MAS. Below is a chart showing MAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 37,735 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 8,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,200 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 5,331 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 533,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,600 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MAS options, CVS options, or CLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

