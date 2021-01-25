Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: MAR, CCL, GE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), where a total volume of 10,434 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.5% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,300 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 155,478 contracts, representing approximately 15.5 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 10,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 336,030 contracts, representing approximately 33.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 105,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

