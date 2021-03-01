Notable Monday Option Activity: MA, TMUS, CRWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 18,555 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,500 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) options are showing a volume of 22,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 6,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 645,700 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 13,889 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,300 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MA options, TMUS options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.