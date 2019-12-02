Notable Monday Option Activity: M, AMGN, IBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total volume of 99,917 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.7% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 51,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 11,371 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,400 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 14,939 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,500 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

