Notable Monday Option Activity: LYV, PAYC, C

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), where a total volume of 10,651 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,900 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) saw options trading volume of 1,587 contracts, representing approximately 158,700 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 349,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,800 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 72,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 13,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

