Notable Monday Option Activity: LYFT, TGT, CFX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total of 29,848 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.5% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,200 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 33,248 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 4,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,600 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

And Colfax Corp (Symbol: CFX) options are showing a volume of 6,586 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 658,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of CFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,100 underlying shares of CFX. Below is a chart showing CFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LYFT options, TGT options, or CFX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.