Notable Monday Option Activity: LYFT, DRI, WGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total of 42,342 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 26, 2020, with 5,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,400 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) options are showing a volume of 13,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,200 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) options are showing a volume of 3,465 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 346,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 861,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,700 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

