Markets
LYFT

Notable Monday Option Activity: LYFT, DRI, WGO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total of 42,342 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 26, 2020, with 5,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,400 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) options are showing a volume of 13,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,200 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) options are showing a volume of 3,465 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 346,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 861,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,700 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LYFT options, DRI options, or WGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LYFT DRI WGO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular