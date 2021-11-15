Markets
LVS

Notable Monday Option Activity: LVS, EXPE, MTCH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 48,906 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 7,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 795,400 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 14,205 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,700 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 14,358 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,700 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LVS options, EXPE options, or MTCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LVS EXPE MTCH

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular