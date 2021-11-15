Notable Monday Option Activity: LVS, EXPE, MTCH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 48,906 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 7,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 795,400 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 14,205 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,700 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 14,358 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,700 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

