Notable Monday Option Activity: LVS, CRM, ENPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total volume of 80,222 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.1% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 16,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 51,194 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 11,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,900 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

