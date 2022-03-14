Notable Monday Option Activity: LVS, ACAD, SIRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 80,757 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 5,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,800 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACAD) options are showing a volume of 11,985 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.3% of ACAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,600 underlying shares of ACAD. Below is a chart showing ACAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) saw options trading volume of 201,617 contracts, representing approximately 20.2 million underlying shares or approximately 82.7% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 50,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:
