Notable Monday Option Activity: LULU, ROCK, APA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 29,637 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 108.3% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 5,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Gibraltar Industries Inc (Symbol: ROCK) options are showing a volume of 2,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 207,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.7% of ROCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 194,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,700 underlying shares of ROCK. Below is a chart showing ROCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) options are showing a volume of 71,391 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.1% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 9,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 933,500 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

