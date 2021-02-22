Notable Monday Option Activity: LULU, GT, MAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 12,306 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.2% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT) saw options trading volume of 36,210 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 96.8% of GT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 2,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,100 underlying shares of GT. Below is a chart showing GT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT) options are showing a volume of 23,939 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.2% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 10,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:

