Notable Monday Option Activity: LTC, CVX, VLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC), where a total volume of 4,115 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 411,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 155.2% of LTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 265,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 4,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,600 underlying shares of LTC. Below is a chart showing LTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 167,728 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 12,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 75,044 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 121.5% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 6,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,100 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LTC options, CVX options, or VLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

