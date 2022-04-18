Notable Monday Option Activity: LRCX, DE, SCHW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 5,566 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 556,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $640 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 7,768 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 776,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 34,728 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 4,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,500 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, DE options, or SCHW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.