Notable Monday Option Activity: LPSN, WCC, DE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LivePerson Inc (Symbol: LPSN), where a total of 6,312 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 631,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.3% of LPSN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 849,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,400 underlying shares of LPSN. Below is a chart showing LPSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) options are showing a volume of 3,421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 342,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.4% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 485,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,500 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 8,492 contracts, representing approximately 849,200 underlying shares or approximately 69.1% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

