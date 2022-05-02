Notable Monday Option Activity: LOW, STNG, GH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total of 20,262 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.8% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,700 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 4,880 contracts, representing approximately 488,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH) options are showing a volume of 4,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 424,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of GH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 883,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,800 underlying shares of GH. Below is a chart showing GH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LOW options, STNG options, or GH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

