Notable Monday Option Activity: LOW, DIS, CI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total of 19,929 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,000 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 88,937 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,400 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 6,943 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 694,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

