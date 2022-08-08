Notable Monday Option Activity: LOPE, CERE, CYTK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Grand Canyon Education Inc (Symbol: LOPE), where a total of 1,617 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 161,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.8% of LOPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 245,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,200 underlying shares of LOPE. Below is a chart showing LOPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (Symbol: CERE) saw options trading volume of 3,231 contracts, representing approximately 323,100 underlying shares or approximately 64.3% of CERE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 502,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,200 underlying shares of CERE. Below is a chart showing CERE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) saw options trading volume of 9,048 contracts, representing approximately 904,800 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,500 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

