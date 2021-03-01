Notable Monday Option Activity: LMT, MO, AAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), where a total of 10,172 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.5% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,100 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) options are showing a volume of 46,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 8,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,100 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 282,619 contracts, representing approximately 28.3 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 32,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

