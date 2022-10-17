Notable Monday Option Activity: LMT, ETSY, TWTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), where a total of 6,930 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 693,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.8% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $395 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,100 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 15,444 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 2,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,400 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 99,212 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 11,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

