Notable Monday Option Activity: LMND, RETA, CMG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 30,231 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 313% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 965,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 9,587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 958,700 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA) options are showing a volume of 7,950 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 795,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 294.5% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 269,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,200 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 7,764 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 776,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 253.5% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 306,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1700 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 1,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,400 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1700 strike highlighted in orange:

