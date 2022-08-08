Notable Monday Option Activity: LMND, RETA, CMG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 30,231 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 313% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 965,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 9,587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 958,700 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA) options are showing a volume of 7,950 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 795,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 294.5% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 269,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,200 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 7,764 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 776,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 253.5% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 306,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1700 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 1,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,400 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1700 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LMND options, RETA options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.