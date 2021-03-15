Notable Monday Option Activity: LLY, RUBY, PENN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 65,739 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 192.5% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 9,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 985,600 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RUBY) options are showing a volume of 19,750 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 175.2% of RUBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 4,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,200 underlying shares of RUBY. Below is a chart showing RUBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 70,465 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 171.6% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 6,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,200 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

