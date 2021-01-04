Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: LKQ, TDY, DAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ), where a total volume of 7,245 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 724,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of LKQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares of LKQ. Below is a chart showing LKQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Teledyne Technologies Inc (Symbol: TDY) options are showing a volume of 745 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 74,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of TDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 161,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,400 underlying shares of TDY. Below is a chart showing TDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 52,131 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,200 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

