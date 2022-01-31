Notable Monday Option Activity: LH, WDC, NXPI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH), where a total of 5,265 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 526,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.4% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 917,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,200 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 23,168 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,100 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) saw options trading volume of 11,117 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,900 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
