Notable Monday Option Activity: LESL, MPC, JEF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Leslie's Inc (Symbol: LESL), where a total volume of 13,839 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.8% of LESL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 12,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of LESL. Below is a chart showing LESL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 56,225 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 22,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) options are showing a volume of 8,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 800,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,700 underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

